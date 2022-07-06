SANTA MONICA—Santa Monica’s Forty-Third Emergency Supplement signed on June 29, extends the City’s remaining local emergency orders through December 31, 2022, or the termination of the County Health Officer Order, whichever transpires first, provided that the Santa Monica City Council ratifies the need for continuing the local emergency due to COVID-19 every 60 days.

The city of Santa Monica reported in a press release that the order maintains the city’s existing protections against eviction for reasons other than nonpayment of rent. One exception is that the protection for evictions based on a tenant’s denial of a landlord’s entry into the unit will not be extended. Allowing this prohibition to lapse brings Santa Monica’s eviction protections in alignment with Los Angeles County, and recognizes that tenants and landlords may take precautions to decrease the risk of transmitting COVID-19 if a landlord enters a unit. Both state and local law will continue to regulate the circumstances when a landlord may enter a tenant’s unit.

“The pandemic’s impacts continue to be felt by our residents and businesses across Santa Monica,” said Santa Monica City Manager David White. “By extending the local emergency, the City provides a mechanism to support recovery efforts and navigate new variants or surges in cases, making it easier for local businesses to continue to operate and residents to safely access City programs and services.”

Santa Monica’s emergency order extends through December and will be further amended if and when necessary. Free Antigen and PCR COVID-19 testing are available 7 days a week at Clover Park, visit dhs.lacounty.gov/covid-19/testing for more information. To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine or booster if eligible, visit vaccines.gov. For the more details visit santamonica.gov/coronavirus, or call 3-1-1.