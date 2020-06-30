SANTA MONICA — Santa Monica Interim City Manager Lane Dilg has extended Santa Monica’s local emergency declaration to July 31, according to a June 29 press release.

“Santa Monica extends its local emergency as key metrics continue to show steep increases in community spread of COVID-19,” the city wrote in a statement.

Detailed in the announcement are several changes that come with the nineteenth supplement. Santa Monica’s plastic bag ban will resume July 1, along with parking citations, vehicle towings, and monthly street sweeping.

Santa Monica Fire Department’s annual permits of operation deadline will not be extended, meaning permits issues to business owners will expire July 1. Additionally, late payment penalties for Transient Occupancy taxes, Utility User taxes, and Parking Facility taxes will resume July 1.

The extension of Santa Monica’s local emergency comes shortly after steep rise in COVID-19 cases in the greater Los Angeles area. On June 29 the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announces 2,900 new cases, the largest one day count since the pandemic began. The positivity rate for cases has risen from 5.8% two weeks ago to 8.6% as of June 28.

Santa Monica also echoes LA County’s modified health order, “closing LA County beaches and beach facilities to the public for the Fourth of July holiday weekend in an effort to prevent gatherings and crowds that may spread COVID-19.” In Santa Monica, the pier, beaches, and portions of parking lots and the beach bike path will be closed from 12:01 a.m. July 3 until 5 a.m. July 6.

Santa Monica’s announcement also reminds residents that physical distancing and facemasks are required whenever one is outside the home.

Interim City Manager Dilg writes, “Avoid confined space, crowds, and contact with others not in your household, and continue to wear a face covering to prevent the spread of COVID-19. As hard as it can be to stay at home, it is as important as ever in this pandemic as we work together to save lives and protect the progress we’ve made.”

To read the full 19th supplement, please click here.