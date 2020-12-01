SANTA MONICA- On Tuesday, December 1, the city of Santa Monica announced that they will be extending their eviction moratoriums to January 31, 2021, for both residential and commercial tenants.

“As we head into this winter season, we remain committed to supporting our residents and local businesses in every way that we can. This extension of our eviction moratoriums will keep Santa Monicans safe in their homes and provide small businesses needed assurance to make it through the last months of the pandemic, as we look to vaccination and recovery, now clearly visible on the horizon in 2021.” Interim City Manager and Director of Emergency Services Lane Dilg said in a statement.

Eviction protections for residential tenants not related to nonpayment include unauthorized occupants, nuisance, or denial of entry to a landlord. Protections for reasons not related to nonpayments will remain in effect until January 31, 2021.

For rent due after September 30, 2020, the eviction moratorium for commercial tenants will only apply if the tenant pays 50% of the rent. This however does not apply for periods in which the business had to remain closed due to the County’s Safer at Home Order and for retailers and restaurants, for periods in which tenants were restricted to solely delivery and curbside pickup. Commercial tenants are not required to pay any rent to remain subject to the eviction moratorium during these two periods.

The moratorium also suspends late payment penalties through March 31, 2021, for delinquent or unpaid Transient Occupancy Taxes collected by hotels and others if the period began on or after November 1, 2020.