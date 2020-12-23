SANTA MONICA- On Tuesday, December 22, the City of Santa Monica signed the thirty-first emergency supplement that extends the City’s local emergency orders to January 31, 2021, and the Citys moratorium on residential evictions for reasons other than nonpayment of rent to March 31, 2021. California is currently imposing a moratorium on residential evictions based on nonpayment of rent that is due and unpaid through January 31, 2021. The supplement also extends preferential parking enforcement in all zones until January 4, 2021, at 12:01 a.m.

“As we walk together through these darkest days of the pandemic, we continue to align Santa Monica’s emergency provisions to those of the State and County and to extend local protections to Santa Monicans impacted by this deadly virus. We also want to remind the community to please not gather and find safe ways to celebrate the season at home with the members of your household,” said Interim City Manager Lane Dilg in an official statement.

The supplement requires landlords to report any efforts to evict residential tenants by emailing the City Attorney’s Office at EMReports@smgov.net unredacted copies of notices that have been provided in an effort to evict, this includes any termination notice or a Summons and Complaint of Unlawful Detainer. Any such notice on a tenant must be reported within two days of serving.

The supplement also provides that beginning February 1, 2020, the Annual Taxicab Vehicle Permit Fee will be based on the number of taxicab vehicles in operation rather than the number of taxicab vehicles permitted to operate.

The City anticipates that Los Angeles County and Governor Gavin Newsom will extend current safer at home orders into January.