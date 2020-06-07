SANTA MONICA — The Santa Monica Farmers’ Market was closed on Saturday, June 6, amid the ongoing protests. The announcement was made on Thursday, June 4, on the Market’s website and shared on social media.

“Due to the dynamic nature of potential events this weekend, the City of Santa Monica will temporarily close the Downtown Farmers Market on Saturday, June 6 to ensure the safety of all vendors, customers and staff. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and wish you all a safe and peaceful weekend,” the statement said.

The statement also says it expects next Wednesday’s Farmers’ Market, on June 10, to take place in its regularly scheduled time, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its downtown location on Arizona Avenue. No further updates have been released.

The announcement was met with both praise and disappointment from Santa Monica residents on the Market’s Facebook and Twitter platforms.

On April 14, the city announced that the Farmers’ Market would be integrated into one location. Saturday’s Pico Farmers Market on Virginia Avenue Park and Sunday’s Main Street Farmers’ Market now take place along with Saturday’s downtown location.

According to the Market’s website, “these changes can help reduce customer trips to multiple market locations to access different products and vendors thereby reducing the risk for customers, vendors and staff to potentially be exposed to COVID-19.”