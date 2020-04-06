SANTA MONICA—Earlier this week all farmers markets in Los Angeles County were ordered to close, but the Santa Monica Farmers Market will remain open amid the coronavirus pandemic. The market will adhere to increased measures of safety, as indicated by city officials.

The city of Santa Monica has noted on its website that individuals who are sick, experiencing symptoms or respiratory illness, fever and cough to NOT visit the Santa Monica Farmers Market.

“As an essential service, the Farmers Markets will REMAIN OPEN as an option for shoppers to continue having access to fresh produce in an open setting while maximizing social distancing. All SMFMS will continue offering CalFresh/EBT for low income shoppers to access healthy produce. The market’s continuation of service will also minimize economic impacts to participating small farmers, so they remain able to serve the market community in the months and years to come,” states the city of Santa Monica on its website.

Residents are encouraged to only send 1 member of their household to the market at a time to reduce attendance. In addition, patrons are limited to 30 minutes for essential shopping and no socializing.

Those visiting the Santa Monica Farmers Market are encouraged to enter from Arizona Avenue at 2nd Street or 4th Street. Those leaving the market are asked to exit on Main Street or Parking Lot 10.

To find updates to market programming, hours and potential closures related to COVID-19, visit the City of Santa Monica’s website and follow the Santa Monica Farmers Market social media (Twitter/Facebook/Instagram: @SMFMS).

Written By Anita Brown and Casey Jacobs