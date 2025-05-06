SANTA MONICA—The Santa Monica Fire Department (SMFD) is inviting the community to Fire Service Day at Fire Station 1 located at 1337 7th Street. It will be held on Saturday, May 10, from 10 a.m. through 1 p.m.

The event provides the public an opportunity to meet local firefighters and learn what they do via a hands-on learning experience.

There will be free open house activities for families which include:

-Fire engine and truck displays for exploration, including the department’s largest piece of equipment, the SMFD ladder truck

-Fire station tours with firefighters

-Learn hands-only CPR (without rescue breaths) alongside emergency preparedness information with the American Red Cross

-Meet and greet with Roger, SMFD’s new K-9 peer support dog

Fire Station 1 serves the downtown region and is Santa Monica’s most active station with 9,635 calls for service last year.

The SMFD offers outreach programs throughout the year, including fire station tours, fire engine visits and education on fire and life safety topics. To obtain more information about outreach programs visit the fire department’s website.