SANTA MONICA—Firefighters in the city of Santa Monica have agreed to a series of salary and benefit cuts to help with the city’s budget deficit and preserve emergency services for the community.

It was decided during a City Council meeting on Tuesday, September 8 that firefighters’ salaries will be reduced by 2.5 percent until June 30, 2021. It will be reduced by 1 percent the next year until June 30, 2022

The pay cuts, in addition to sick leave cash-out and compensatory time off, will save the city $1,456,739 in the General Fund and $171,932 in other funds over the next two fiscal years.

It will also help the city of Santa Monica tackle the projected $176 million deficit in the General Fund over the next two fiscal years.

“The response to the revenue shortfalls was a painful endeavor, a pain that was shared by all. The City Manager Lane Dilg took over at an unimaginable time, and I believe she did an unbelievable job in keeping folks together while moving forward,” said Dom Bei, the President of Local 1109 Union of Santa Monica Firefighters.

“I am most proud of our firefighters for having the maturity and foresight to work collaboratively with the city and contribute from the front lines,” said Bei.

Due to budget deficit, the city wanted to cut 10 firefighter positions, but firefighters collectively agreed to take pay cuts instead.

Santa Monica will need to eliminate one Assistant Fire Marshal position, but only when it next becomes vacant.

“One of the tougher tasks of my career as Union President, was asking your Santa Monica firefighters to take a salary cut at a time when never has more been asked of them in the line of duty. Battling COVID-19 daily, days like May 31st, with over 12 fires in one day, rising homelessness calls, all on top of the normal risks associated with the job,” said Bei.

Firefighters agreed to a decrease in accrual caps for compensatory time off until the memorandum of understanding (MOU) expires on June 30, 2023.

Sick leave dash-out program during the duration of the MOU and compensated members with an added 40 hours of sick leave per year. This is to increase budget savings and eliminate incentives that encourage people to work while they are sick during the lockdown.

“The Santa Monica firefighters are committed to the City of Santa Monica for the long haul,” said Johnny Maccini, a Santa Monica Fire Captain.

“We all took an oath when we received our badge. The oath was a promise to put the Santa Monica citizens first,” Maccini said. “For our members, this was a sacrifice that needed to be made for the benefit of the people we serve, to protect lives and property, and save positions that maintain public safety.”