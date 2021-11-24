SANTA MONICA—The Santa Monica Homeless Count will return on January 26, 20222 after a one-year hiatus as a result of COVID-19. The count will be adjusted with COVID-19 safety best practices in place to ensure a safe experience for the volunteer corps who spear-head the important and mandatory activity.

Community members who are interested in volunteering on January 26, can register. Key changes to the 2022 count include the following:

-Training will be done virtually by video in advance of January 26. Volunteers can take the required training at a time that is convenient for them.

-Volunteers are asked to pre-form their own teams of 3-4 from their pod. Volunteers serving on an individual basis will be paired with others and will be required to drive to count locations separately from the deployment site.

Count materials will be provided through a drive-up-style format at a location to be shared soon.

“The Homeless Count has long been one of my favorite evenings of the year because of the outpouring of support to address our daunting challenge as a city and as a society,” said Mayor Sue Himmelrich. “Thank you to the hundreds of people who will step up to join the count and, to everyone in our community, I implore each of you to find ways to actively contribute to our efforts to address homelessness and to learn about the ways our City is driving change to help people find the assistance they need.”

Everyone in the community is asked to learn about why the homeless count transpires. The Homeless Count is a point-in-time census of people experiencing homelessness overseen regionally by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) as a requirement of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

The information gleaned from the Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count is used by policymakers and service providers to understand better and implement solutions to address homelessness. In Santa Monica, the information is used to both understand the number of people living without shelter as well as other trends, including concentrations of homelessness throughout the city. The city and its service provider partners can focus resources in the areas of greatest need.

During the 2019 count, there was an increase in the number of people without shelter on the beach. This information allowed Santa Monica to focus an outreach team in that area, which resulted in a demonstrated decrease in homelessness at the beach during the 2020 count.

Details and registration is at www.santamonica.gov/santa-monica-homeless-count. To learn more about the City’s commitment to homelessness and recent investments, visit https://www.santamonica.gov/blog/new-investments-to-address-homelessness.