SANTA MONICA—The city of Santa Monica posted on its Facebook page on Wednesday, November 6 that it will be holding a community recycling event on Saturday, November 16. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2500 Michigan Ave.

The free recycling event for Santa Monica residents only and they must bring proof of residency.

Bring your used mattresses, box springs, electronic waste and up to five boxes of paper for shredding! Shredding will happen on-site and the paper will be recycled.

Anyone with questions can call customer service at (866) 311-7266.

Tips for a successful event:

-Please remain in your car unless otherwise instructed

-Batteries must be brought in a separate container

-Mattresses and box springs must be clean and dry

Accepted items:

-Up to 5 banker boxes of paper

-Phones, laptops, and tablets

-DVD & VHS players

-Radios & stereo equipment

-printers (please remove ink cartridges)

-Batteries

-CRT, LCD, OLED, and plasma screen TVs and monitors

-Mattresses and box springs

Prohibited items:

-Microwaves & blenders

-Coffee pots & Keurigs

-Ink cartridges

-Washing machines

-Bread makers

-Waffle irons

-Refrigerators and mini-fridges

-Household hazardous waste (including paint)

For household hazardous waste call Clean Earth at (877) 443-2371 or to go cleanearthinc.com for complimentary residential household hazardous waste and e-waste collection.