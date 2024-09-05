SANTA MONICA—The city of Santa Monica disclosed on its Facebook page that it will hold a Compost giveaway at the City Yards. It will be held on Saturday, September 14 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2500 Michigan Avenue.

The city will be giving away free food scrap kitchen pails to help individuals recycle their food waste. There will be one per household and while supplies last.

For participants picking up compost, they should bring gloves and containers — this is a self-service event.

The event is open to Santa Monica residents and they should bring proof of residency. For questions, call customer service at (866) 311-7266.