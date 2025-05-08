SANTA MONICA—The city of Santa Monica is hosting a free community recycling event on Saturday, May 17. It will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at City Yards located at 2500 Michigan Avenue for Santa Monica residents only. Individuals must bring proof of residency.

Up to five boxes of paper can be shredded. Shredding will happen on-site, and the paper will be recycled.

Tips for a successful event:

-Please remain inside the vehicle unless otherwise instructed

-Batteries must be brought in a separate container

-Mattresses and box springs must be clean and dry

Accepted items:

-Up to 5 banker boxes of paper

-Phones, laptops, and tablets

-DVD & VHS players

-Radios & stereo equipment

-printers (please remove ink cartridges)

-Batteries

-CRT, LCD, OLED, and plasma screen TVs and monitors

-Mattresses and box springs

Prohibited items:

-Microwaves & blenders

-Coffee pots & Keurigs

-Ink cartridges

-Washing machines

-Bread makers

-Waffle irons

-Refrigerators and mini-fridges

-Household hazardous waste (including paint)

Items outside of this list will not be accepted and must be disposed of properly outside of the event. For questions, call customer service at (866) 311-7266.