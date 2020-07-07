SANTA MONICA — Santa Monica Public Library has announced a new contactless curbside checkout and pickup service for books and other library items, as announced in a June 6 statement.

“The re-opening of the book returns and launch of curbside pickup service represents the beginning of a phased approach to providing Library services to support the health and safety of our community,” the city of Santa Monica wrote in a statement.

The program is completely socially distanced and allows for a contactless book pick up in order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The program will begin Wednesday, July 8 at the Main Library located at 601 Santa Monica Boulevard. People may request books, DVDs, audiobooks, and music CDs either through the Library’s catalog at smpl.org or by calling 310-458-8600. Phone orders will only be available Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

After placing an order, a notification will be received either online or via phone to schedule a pick-up time at the library. Once arrived and after calling the library to alert them of arrival, a cart will be placed outside to pick up the books. To return a book, simply drop it off by its due date at any public book drop open 24/7. A mask is required when picking up books.

After books are returned, they are quarantined for 72 hours before being reassigned. The announcement of the program notes there may be delays in the library reflecting the return and that no fines will be given during this period. No book donations will be currently accepted to ensure the safety of the library staff.

As of publication, the curbside checkout and pick up service is only available at the Main Library.

The Main Library and other library locations remain closed due to COVID-19.

To check out a book and schedule a curbside pick up either call 310-458-8600 or visit smpl.org. Online library resources may also be found at smpl.org.