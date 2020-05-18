SANTA MONICA—Starting Friday, May 8 thru May 31, curbside pickup for various stores is now available been for the residents in Santa Monica.

The Third Street Promenade is one of the largest and busiest commercial boulevards in Santa Monica.

The Santa Monica City Council working in collaboration with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, has been trying to facilitate businesses. They voted on May 6, to relax zoning restrictions and regulations so that businesses could resume operations.

Businesses that have been allowed to open their doors to the public again include music stores, sporting goods stores, clothing stores, bookstores, car dealerships, toy stores, and florists. The stores will have to continue to follow social distancing and healthcare protocol.

Curbside pickup has been approved for two areas: between Second Street and Colorado and Broadway and Third Street Promenade. They will be operational throughout the week, Monday – Saturday, 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., with shorter hours for Sunday from 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Customers should contact the retailer directly to confirm if the store is open and to place their orders, the retailer will provide them a time and pickup location. Customers will find parking spaces designated for curbside pickups. Employees will bring the order out to them and place it in their trunk.

All other Santa Monica closures, including the beaches, Santa Monica Pier, and Palisades Park remain in effect.

Physical distancing, wearing cloth face coverings, frequent hand washing, self-isolation and self-quarantine will remain important for the foreseeable future.

Review the visual on the County’s Five Step Roadmap to Recovery. For businesses that would like to receive helpful information on reopening from the city, sign up for the weekly newsletter at www.santamonica.gov/newsletter and select ‘business’. For all other local COVID-19 information, visit www.santamonica.gov/coronavirus.