PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA—On April 12, at approximately 12:56 a.m., Cathedral City Police officers arrested Davis Solomon Darvish, 40, of Santa Monica after reportedly he told a Security Guard in Cathedral City in Riverside County, that if a bomb went off at the nearby Coachella Art Festival, he [Darvish] would be the one responsible.

The security guard called in the bomb threat. Cathedral City Police Department (CCPD) indicated that they were able to locate and arrest the suspect by using their automated tag recognition system, FLOCK ALPR, to track Darvish.



He was arrested at CALLE EL SEGUNDOLE IE, Saturnino, Palm Springs. No weapons or bomb-making equipment was found in the suspect’s possession. He was booked into Larry D. Smith correctional facility on a $1,000,000 bond.



According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Inmate Roster, Davis Solomon Darvish has a criminal history.



On April 1, Darvish was arrested on felony charges by the Angeles Police Department (LAPD), West LA Division. He was released on his own recognizance with a court date set at LAX Superior Court on April 25, 2025, at 8:30 a.m.



Darvish was first arrested on September 19, 2024, on felony charges. Bail was set at $50,000. He was assigned to permanent housing with a court date set for October 10, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. at LAX Superior Court.



The Coachella Art Festival is April 11-13 and 18-25 and attracts thousands of attendees each day including campers, those who carpool to and from to enjoy the festivities, food, music, and every kind of art imaginable. Dozens of musical headliners including Lady Gaga, are on the schedule. More details and ticket information may be found on the Coachella website.