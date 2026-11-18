SANTA MONICA—On November 17, at approximately 7:30 p.m. the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) responded to a call regarding a man who jumped from parking structure number 6 located at 1431 2nd Street and Santa Monica Boulevard.

The individual was pronounced dead at the scene, despite lifesaving efforts by first responders from the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD).

The preliminary investigation did not give officers cause to believe there were any suspicious circumstances. The name of the deceased will not be released until his identity of the individual is confirmed by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office and pending the notification of the next of kin.

Parking Structure 6 offers free parking for up to 744 cars, 91 bicycles, and 19 motorcycles. This parking structure can be most easily recognized by the yellow, orange, and red metal flags hanging from the sides of the building.