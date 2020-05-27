SANTA MONICA—Mayor Kevin McKeown said on Thursday, May 23 that due to the coronavirus pandemic impacting local tourism, the city of Santa Monica is projected to have a budget gap of $224 million.

According to Santa Monica Operating Budget for the Fiscal Years of 2019-2021, the city’s total budget for the upcoming fiscal year is around $754 million. With the city’s reliance on tourism, the stay-at-home orders and the coronavirus have negatively impacted Santa Monica’s operating revenues, which explains the budget gap of $224 million through June 2022. The Operating Budget noted that in 2017, visitors spent $1.96 billion in Santa Monica, generating retail sales as well as transient occupancy taxes from hotel stays.

Areport released by the Southern California Association of Governments on May 14 noted that a quarter of all workers in Santa Monica are employed in the “highest impacted sectors” by the pandemic, compounding the budget crisis for the city. In order to address the budget gap, the city has passed cuts to services and was forced to lay off workers, as well as offering voluntary retirement through buyouts.

In an interview with CNN, Mayor McKeown criticized the federal government’s response to the pandemic.

“If we don’t have the revenue, and we don’t have the ability to spend money we don’t have… we have to turn to Washington, and Washington needs to listen to what’s happening at the local level.”