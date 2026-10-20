SANTA MONICA—Around 9:04 a.m. on October 14, 2026, the Santa Monica Police Department was contacted to conduct a welfare check on the residents of a dwelling in the 2400 block of 4th Street. When officers arrived, they found two adults, both deceased from gunshot wounds. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has now confirmed their identities. The husband is Ryan Lewis, 44, and the wife is Elizabeth Lewis, 53.

The medical examiner has also determined their manner of death. Elizabeth’s death was a homicide caused by a gunshot wound to the head. Ryan’s death was a suicide caused by a gunshot wound to the head.

The SMPD believes this was an isolated incident and that no one else was involved, so there is no ongoing threat to the public. No further information has been released to the public. Anyone with details should call the Watch Commander at 310-458-8427.

This is the third recent murder-suicide in Santa Monica. Around 6:42 a.m. on September 26, 2026, Hendrik Rabitzsch, 48, shot his wife, Nicole Ranitzsch, 47, with a gun and then shot himself in the head inside their home in the 3100 block of Pico Boulevard. Around 7:15 a.m. on February 7, SMPD officers arrived at a residential building in the 1900 block of Ocean Avenue after being asked to conduct a welfare check and found that two 54-year-old residents, a man and a woman, were dead from gunshot wounds.