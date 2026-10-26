SANTA MONICA—The city of Santa Monica is offering free Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training for the fall. The training will occur on November 7, 14, and 21, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The classes are free to attend and is open to anyone 18+ who lives and/or works in Santa Monica and must attend all three dates to receive CERT certification. Anyone who can’t commit to all three, please don’t sign up for this session. The city hopes to offer another training, likely in Spring 2027.

The Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) program educates volunteers about disaster preparedness for the hazards that may occur where they live. The FEMA website states that the CERT concept was developed and implemented by the Los Angeles City Fire Department in 1985. The Whittier Narrows earthquake in 1987 underscored the area-wide threat of a major disaster in California. It confirmed the need for training civilians to meet their immediate needs.

CERT became a national program in 1993. There are now CERT programs in all 50 states, including many tribal nations and U.S. territories. Each is unique to its community, and all are essential to building a Culture of Preparedness in the United States. There are more than 3,200 local CERT programs nationwide and more than 600,000 people have trained since CERT became a national program.

To sign up email oem@santamonica.gov, and the deadline is November 2. Additional paperwork and details will follow. Anyone with questions should email: OEM@santamonica.gov.