SANTA MONICA – The City of Santa Monica issued an executive order to temporarily close the Santa Monica Pier to the public on Sunday, March 15 as part of local emergency proclamation. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has called for events and gatherings, planned or spontaneous, that include 50 or more people to be canceled to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Santa Monica Pier, its adjunct parking decks, and Pier businesses closed to people and cars 6 a.m. on Monday, March 16. “We love our Pier and the joy it brings to everyone that visits, but in this moment, we must take aggressive actions to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

The Santa Monica City team is closely monitoring CDC, State, and County Health Department guidance to determine when the Pier can be reopened to the public.