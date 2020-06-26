SANTA MONICA — The historic Southern California landmark, Santa Monica Pier, has officially reopened this Thursday, June 26 after being closed for three months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The pier is to be accessible for limited hours from 10 a.m. to 8.m. everyday. Social distancing guidelines will still apply as the visitors will be stopped from going inside once capacity is reached. Visitors must also be obligated to wear masks and maintain the recommended 6-foot distance.

“As we reopen, it’s important for the public to remember that face coverings and physical distancing are required. We look forward to businesses reopening on the Pier and are committed to do all we can to support their efforts,” states Lane Dilg, Interim City Manager.

In addition, some restaurants and shops have added a new expansion of patios to accommodate the social distancing protocols. Some businesses are offering limited services or operating with reduced hours as guests should contact the restaurants and businesses directly for hours. The amusement park rides at Pacific Park will be closed including the Ferris wheel and the merry-go-round.

Along with the closure of pier bridge at Ocean Avenue and Colorado Avenue, the beach stairs will remain closed as well. The pier entrance and exit ramps are on Ocean Front Walk on beach level and guests will need to enter through the queue line to be granted entrance due to the limited capacity. Visitors will be permitted to park in nearby lots and downtown Santa Monica garages.

New guidelines for dining and amusement on the Pier will be applied once the city moves into the next phase of Pier opening.