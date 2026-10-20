SANTA MONICA—On Monday, October 19, the city of Santa Monica announced the Pier sign that sits atop the Santa Monica Pier entrance from Ocean Avenue will be temporarily removed as of Tuesday, October 20, for a careful restoration designed to preserve its historic character.

The blue neon sign has been a staple for visitors to the Santa Monica Pier since 1941 and is listed on the California Register of Historical Resources. Its removal and refurbishment are part of the ongoing Pier Bridge Replacement Project, which will replace the aging bridge connecting Ocean Avenue to the Pier. Following its restoration, the sign will return at the top of the new Pier bridge.

“Few sights are as instantly recognizable as the Santa Monica Pier sign, and generations of residents and visitors have memories tied to seeing it at the entrance to the Pier,” said Mayor Caroline Torosis. “This careful refurbishment will preserve the sign’s history while ensuring this beloved landmark can continue welcoming people to the Pier for decades to come. And in the meantime, the temporary sign will continue to offer visitors the opportunity to capture that quintessential Santa Monica Pier moment.”

The sign removal and restoration work will be led by YESCO, a company nationally recognized for creating, maintaining and restoring prominent neon displays. Its restoration experience includes the 105-year-old Sweet Candy Company sign and the iconic Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign.

YESCO will complete the Pier sign removal in sections using a crane and temporary support structures. The approximate timeline – which is subject to change – will be:

-Tuesday, October 20: Preparation, equipment setup and removal of neon from the sign

-Wednesday, October 21: Removal of the top crown portion of the sign

-Thursday, October 22: Removal of main sign

The Pier sign removal is anticipated to continue rain or shine, unless there is lightning in the region or significantly reduced visibility due to rain.

The sign will be wrapped and loaded onto transport vehicles and is anticipated to travel to YESCO’s secure Las Vegas facility on Monday, October 26.

The removal work will take place from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and one lane of Ocean Avenue near the Pier entrance will be closed during work hours.

Two public viewing areas are available for anyone wanting to witness the sign removal, one on the southern edge of Palisades Park, and the other to the northeast side of the Pier entrance, on the corner of Ocean Avenue and Colorado Avenue.

Restoration work will include:

-Repairing and restoring the neon tubing

-Removing rust and treating affected areas

-Repainting the sign and its supporting components

-Completing necessary structural repairs

-Preserving the sign’s historic features.

The sign will be safely stored at YESCO’s facility while Pier Bridge construction continues. When the project is complete, the restored sign will be carefully reinstalled at a slightly higher elevation to improve visibility and provide additional clearance for vehicles.

The Santa Monica Pier Bridge Replacement Project will continue to improve the safety, accessibility and long-term reliability of this historic gateway while maintaining access to the Pier and its businesses. The project is scheduled to be completed by 2028, in time for the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Los Angeles.

For the latest project updates, visit www.santamonica.gov/pierbridge.