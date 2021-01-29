SANTA MONICA—With the weekend closure of Santa Monica Pier that begun January 10, people were forced to stay away from the historical site, but with the recent ease on stay-at-home order by California Governor Newsom more essential businesses will be allowed to up their outdoor and indoor operations.

The city of Santa Monica will re-open the Santa Monica Pier on Friday, January 29 thru Sunday, January 31. Public Relations Officer of the city of Santa Monica, Constance Farell, told Canyon News:

“The Santa Monica Pier will reopen this weekend to align with Los Angeles County relaxing the health officer orders that will allow for outdoor dining to resume, as well as operations for other businesses shared earlier this week.”

This temporary re-opening will reflect the ease of restrictions crated by the pandemic and city officials believe the upcoming flow of revenue might allow struggling businesses to stay a float within the city. Despite this new update, the City’s Code Enforcement on COVID-19 and the city officials are urging people to continue to follow the city’s guidelines in order slow the spread.

For more information on the latest news of Covid-19 in Santa Monica, go to santamonica.gov/coronavirus.