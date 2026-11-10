SANTA MONICA — The Swiss Winter Village Market, a brand-new European-style Christmas market, is coming to the Santa Monica Pier Event Deck this year and will be located at 200 Santa Monica Pier. It will run from November 18th to January 3rd; the 50,000-square-foot holiday attraction will light up the pier, inviting guests and locals to enjoy the holiday spirit. The market was created by some of the organizers behind some of the most iconic Swiss Christmas markets.

The Swiss Winter Village Market will feature a wide range of experiences, from holiday activities and seasonal delicacies to more than 60 artisan chalets offering unique gifts, crafts, and contemporary designs. The market will also host a variety of live performances, including seasonal choral groups singing holiday tunes, rotating seasonal concerts, interactive storytelling, rotating DJ sets, live stilt walkers and jugglers, and professional ice skating shows.

Opening night on November 18th runs from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. From then on, the market is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Regarding holiday hours, the market is open on Christmas Eve from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on New Year’s Eve from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Tickets to the market are on sale now at www.swissvillage.com/santamonica.

Ticket prices range from $12.90 for adults and $8.90 for children ages 4 to 12. Children 3 and under are free, and there are discounted tickets at $10.90 for those 65 and older, as well as for military personnel, Metro riders, students, and Santa Monica residents

Regarding regular pier foot traffic, Senior Project Manager Meghan Isgett-Foster confirmed that while The Swiss Winter Village Market will be open, the market will not restrict public boardwalk access. “It’s about 50,000 square feet on the event deck, so it’s not going to limit access to the pier as a whole for the general public. Anybody who wants to can still come, participate, and see the pier,” Isgett-Foster told the Santa Monica Mirror.