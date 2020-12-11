SANTA MONICA—On Tuesday, December 8, the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) arrested Aaron Koehler-Marsh for an armed robbery that transpired at the Wells Fargo located at 170 Pier Avenue.

Lieutenant Joseph Cortez told Canyon News in a press release that officers responded to an armed robbery call at approximately 9:20 a.m. where dispatchers were able to quickly inform officers about the armed male with a shotgun.

Officers quickly arrived on scene where they witnessed a White male suspect exit a vehicle in the bank parking lot. The officers proceeded to conduct a high-risk traffic stop at the intersection of Neilson Way and Bicknell. Authorities arrested Aaron without incident and recovered a shotgun inside the vehicle.