SANTA MONICA—On Thursday, December 29, the Santa Monica Police Department made several arrests.

Christopher Ford, 37, was arrested on a petty theft charge. He was booked into the Inmate Reception Center on December 29 with a bail amount of $1,000. His court date was December 30, at 8:30 a.m. at LAX Superior Court, 11701 S. La Cienega Blvd. in Los Angeles. This was Mr. Ford’s 22nd arrest on record. No further information is available at this time.



James Stewart, 23, was arrested and brought in to provide the mandatory DNA BUCCAL collection required of him. Records indicate that Stewart had a warrantless arrest in September 2022, meaning there was not enough evidence to book him into jail at that time.



Aaron Gonzalez Torres, 28, was arrested on a charge of possession of methamphetamines.



Jesse Pensel, 30, was arrested for public intoxication.



Devin Hilton, 31, was arrested at 5:58 a.m. for contempt of court/willfully not following a court order. This is Hilton’s 13th arrest on record. He was booked into the inmate reception center for $5,000 bond. His court date was scheduled for the following day, December 30, 2022. No further information is known at this time.



Alfonso Gonzales, 54, was arrested at 4:27 a.m. for assault with a deadly weapon.



Carlos Marcado Esteban, 21, was arrested at 2:11 a.m. on a battery charge.