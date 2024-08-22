SANTA MONICA—On Wednesday, August 21, the city of Santa Monica announced on its Facebook page that its preparing for children to head back to school.

The city of Santa Monica is here to assist with a smooth transition back to the classroom. Five ways the city of Santa Monica supports the community’s students in getting safely to and from school:

-Crossing guards at every SMMUSD campus

-Free rides for K-12 students with the GoPass on Big Blue Bus

-Ongoing pedestrian improvements at our local schools

-School safety tips from Santa Monica Police

-Encouraging carpooling, biking and walking