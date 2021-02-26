SANTA MONICA-On Thursday, February 25, the City of Santa Monica announced that the Santa Monica Public Library has been selected to participate in an exclusive grant provided by the California State Library in partnership with Bibliotheca, LLC.

The grant will allow for new technology to be installed at the Ocean Park Branch Library to expand access to the library collection through a self-service model. Santa Monica Public Library was one of ten California libraries selected to receive funding to increase access to physical library services.

“We look forward to installing the new technology and to securely opening the doors of the beloved Ocean Park Branch to library patrons who are eager to once again explore the shelves of their local branch,” said Patty Wong, Library Services Director. “We are preparing the facility and Open+ technology and will welcome patrons back through this new self-service model as soon as we can open safely.”

Library patrons will be able to scan their Library card at the entrance to gain access to the building. The technology will also allow the library to provide service with limited resources by maintaining access to library collections, space, and services.

“This is a smart way to improve service to the Santa Monica community by keeping library doors open and offering services when they’re needed. The project makes valuable library services more convenient and more accessible,” noted Greg Lucas, State Librarian.