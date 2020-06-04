SANTA MONICA—In a press release by the city of Santa Monica on Wednesday, June 3 it was announced that the Santa Monica Public Library may reopen for curbside service soon.

The Los Angeles County Department of Health officially announced in May 2020 that public libraries are permitted to reopen for curbside services.

The library has not established any official dates for when these services will be available, but the release specified that the next steps for the library will be to reopen book returns and launch contactless curbside holds pick-ups at select library locations. In order to do so, Library Director Patty Wong listed six goals that the library must first achieve to successfully reopen.

The first two goals were to conduct health screenings and provide personal protective equipment for library staff, as well as taking steps to ensure social distancing (including limiting the number of staff and patrons in the library).

The library will also focus on increasing cleaning and sanitization, as well as adapting high-touch services and library programming to assist with returns and check-outs.

Once the library is reopened, returned books will be quarantined for a designated period of time. The Santa Monica Public Library is expected to have limited operating hours.