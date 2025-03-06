SANTA MONICA—On Wednesday, March 5, the city of Santa Monica indicated that it is seeking applicants for 2 new committees. Residents can apply for the newly-established Measure GS Resident Oversight Committee and the Transit Security Advisory Committee.

Measure GS Resident Oversight Committee

The committee was formed as a result of voter-approved Measure GS, which established dedicated tax funding for schools, homelessness prevention and affordable housing.

The committee will make recommendations to the Santa Monica City Council with guidelines for the Homelessness Prevention and Affordable Housing Fund and the allocation of annual funding among programs.

There are five seats available for a term ending June 30, 2026, and six seats available for a term ending June 30, 2028.

Requirements for the 11-member committee:

Four members shall be of lower income households:

-At least one must be a participant in a locally funded rent subsidy program

-At least one must be 65 years or older

-At least one must have minor children

-At least one must be experiencing mental or physical challenges

-At least one must be formerly homeless

-At least two of these individuals must live in units that are not deed restricted and at least one must live in a unit that is deed restricted.

Seven members may be of any income level and must include:

-At least one with expertise in affordable housing financing

-At least one with expertise in affordable housing development

-At least one with expertise in the legal field

-At least one with expertise in accounting

-At least one with expertise in homelessness prevention

If, after undertaking best efforts to solicit applicants, there is no candidate with expertise in one of the seven member required fields, the SMCC may appoint a resident with different expertise, at their discretion.

All applicants, regardless of income level or category above, must be residents of Santa Monica. Registered lobbyists and persons working for organizations seeking funding from the Homelessness Prevention and Affordable Housing Fund are ineligible to serve as members.

Apply online by noon on March 18. Appointments will be made by the Santa Monica City Council on March 25.

Transit Security Advisory Committee

This committee was formed in response to Assembly Bill 1417 to advise the Department of Transportation (DOT) on the implementation of its prohibition order program, which aims to increase safety on the city’s Big Blue Bus system by giving DOT the ability to temporarily ban disruptive passengers.

The committee will evaluate the procedures for, and issuance of, prohibition orders and recommend a course of training for personnel charged with issuing and enforcing prohibition orders.

There are five seats available for terms ending June 30, 2027.

Of the five seats, three seats hold the following requirements:

-One seat for someone with experience working with individuals with psychiatric, developmental or other disabilities One seat for a youth advocate One seat for someone with law enforcement experience

Apply online by noon on April 15. Appointments are set to be made by the Santa Monica City Council on April 22.

In addition to the two new committees, there are several open seats on other city boards, commissions and committees, including the Human Services Commission, Disabilities Commission, Architecture Review Board and more. For a full list of available seats and to apply, visit www.santamonica.gov.