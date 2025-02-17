SANTA MONICA—On Saturday, February 15, the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) reported a stabbing that left one dead and one injured. The incident occurred at, The Bungalow, an upscale bar located at 101 Wilshire Boulevard in Santa Monica.



According to a press release that may be found on the SMPD website, officers received the call at approximately 1:50 a.m. The following came directly from the press release.



“Officers arrived within moments and located two male victims with stab wounds. Santa Monica Fire Department personnel provided medical aid and transported both individuals to a local hospital. One victim sustained critical injuries and, despite life-saving efforts, later succumbed to his injuries. The second victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and remains under medical care.



Preliminary findings indicate the incident occurred outside the hotel in the 100 block of Wilshire Blvd. At this time, detectives believe this was an isolated incident and not a random act of violence. There is no indication of an ongoing threat to the public.”



This case is an active investigation. Detectives are reviewing all available surveillance footage following up on leads, and gathering witness testimony.



Those who may have more information are encouraged to contact Detective, Hilda Lucero at hilda.lucero@santamonica.gov or Sergeant Shaun Cooney at shaun.cooney@santamonica.gov or to reach the Watch Commander on-call 24/7 call 310-358-8427.