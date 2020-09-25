SANTA MONICA—Steak ‘n Shake closed its Santa Monica location permanently, after struggling with financial difficulty due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Steak ‘n Shake Santa Monica’s website shows “temporality closed,” but the location at 1455 3rd Street Promenade closed permanently in the beginning of September; its brand logo and food items have been removed from the tenant. Patch says the location is now showing leasing signs.

Steak ‘n Shake has been offering burgers and shakes since its foundation in February, 1934 in Illinois. The founder Gus Belt started to show grinding the meat from steaks into burgers right in front of the guests. Due to that practice, Steak ‘n Shake’s slogan is “In Sight It Must Be Right.”

Since the pandemic began, they have said their slogan “refers to their commitment to transparency and providing a safe and clean environment for our guests.” They made a number of orders which the employees must follow according to CDC’s health guidelines, and tried to make the guests comfortable and safe. The rules include taking the body temperature of employees before every shift, revising cash out process, and eliminating shared condiments on table, replacing them with single-use packets.

The locations at 45440 Pechanga Parkway, Temecula, and at 12160 Mariposa Road, Victorville remain open.