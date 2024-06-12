SANTA MONICA—Santa Monica events are about to kick-off. The Santa Monica Swim Center begins its hours of operation on Saturday, June 15.

Teen Nights will be held on Friday, June 21 and August 2 from 7 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. There will be music, pizza, and other fun for teens. Family and Friends Splash Night will be held on July 12, 4-7 p.m. That event will have family-friendly entertainment, and sweet treats for all ages.

The city of Santa Monica Community Aquatics is an award-winning, community-serving program that serves the City of Santa Monica across three different sites. We offer learn-to-swim classes, training programs, water aerobics classes, lap swim, and fun events for community members of all ages.

For more details visit the Swim Center’s website at https://ow.ly/cG6h50ScF43 or call (310) 458-8700.