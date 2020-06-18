SANTA MONICA—The Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator (LACI) announced on Tuesday, June 16 they will be piloting a voluntary zero emissions delivery zone in Santa Monica. The city of Santa Monica is partnering with the Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator (LACI) to create a zero emissions delivery zone, which can range from electric delivery vans to e-cargo bikes., according to an issued request for information (RFI).

This new project’s delivery zone will cover a one-square-mile area in the commercial districts of Downtown Santa Monica and Main Street.

LACI is a private nonprofit invested in creating an inclusive green economy. The city of Los Angeles and The Los Angeles Department of Water & Power (LADWP) founded the organization as an economic development initiative.

The initiative is the first of its kind in the US. LACI is partnering with the Southern California Association of Governments (SCAG), the City of LA’s Urban Movement Labs (UML), Southern California Edison and Los Angeles Metro to see out the plans.

LACI outlines the zone on their website: “As currently conceived, the zone is a one-square mile area in the commercial activity core of Santa Monica. The zone is roughly bound by Wilshire Blvd on the north, Lincoln Blvd on the east, Dewey Street (City boundary) on the south, and the Pacific Ocean on the west. The zone covers ZIP codes 90401, 90405, and 90403 and is home to 15,850 residents, and two primary commercial districts—Downtown Santa Monica (including Third Street Promenade) and Main Street—that together employ roughly 28,900 workers in a wide range of industries.”

At LACI’s launch, former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa said, “LACI will have an important role in developing new profitable businesses and creating jobs right here in LA. With this project, we take a big leap forward, toward a stronger and more sustainable economy that will help distinguish LA as a center of innovation and prosperity.”

The forum closes at 5 p.m. on Monday, June 29.

Written By Haley Bartlett and Amanda Khodabash