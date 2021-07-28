SANTA MONICA- On Tuesday, July 27, the City of Santa Monica announced that they will be requiring its municipal workforce to receive the COVID-19 vaccine once approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Currently, 59% of City employees have reported that they have been vaccinated.

“Just as the City of Santa Monica is often a strong model in local government, we do all we can to safeguard the wellbeing of our Santa Monica community and dedicated City workforce,” said Interim City Manager John Jalili. “Vaccination is the very best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and every vaccination will make a measurable difference in our recovery.”

The City will be meeting with the labor organizations that represent the City’s workforce to discuss the impacts of a mandatory vaccination policy.