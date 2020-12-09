SANTA MONICA- On Tuesday, December 8, Maurice Taylor Sr, 34, was charged with two counts of murder for the murder of his 13-year-old daughter and 12-year-old son as well as two counts of Child Endangerment on two additional children.

On Friday, December 4, Los Angeles County Fire Personnel received a call regarding a possible gas leak in Lancaster. Fire personnel made entry into the location and saw two deceased children inside. Homicide detectives learned that both the deceased male and female appeared to have suffered from lacerations and stab wounds.

Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris confirmed that both victims were decapitated, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Two other children and one male and female adult were at the location and questioned by Homicide Investigators.

Taylor has been working as a physical trainer for VERT Fitness & Physical Therapy in Santa Monica.

According to the company’s website, “Maurice has been involved in the fitness industry since 2004 and has remained a certified personal trainer with the ACSM since 2006. He has almost a decade of experience working with a diverse range of individuals and personal trainers, specializing in many issues anging from weight management to athletic performance,” Patch News reports.

Taylor is set for arraignment on December 21, 2020.