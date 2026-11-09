UNITED STATES—On November 6, President Donald J. Trump announced Stephen Miller’s appointment as White House Chief of Staff. Miller, 41, was born and raised in Santa Monica. He attended Santa Monica High School and graduated in 2003. He then attended Duke University and graduated in 2007. Miller succeeds Susie Wiles, the first female Chief of Staff.

Miller made the following post on his X social media account:

“President Trump is the most transformative political leader in American History — and he has single-handedly saved America from those who would destroy it. It has been the privilege of my lifetime to have served on his team from Day One, and I am honored beyond words to serve as his White House Chief of Staff. I want to thank the incomparable Susie Wiles for her years of devoted service to the President and the Country, and for her friendship. The mission now is more clear than ever: Fight with all of our soul to support our President and defend this magnificent Republic.

Miller assumes his position as White House Chief of Staff on November 9th. His previous assignments include White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy, 12th U.S. Homeland Security Advisor, and Advisor to the President from 2025 to the present. He has also served as Senior Advisor to the President and White House Director of Speechwriting, January 2017-January 2021. He also served as Senior Policy Advisor for Donald Trump’s 2016 Presidential campaign and National Policy Director for the transition to the Presidency. Communications Director and Press Secretary for U.S. Senator Jeff Sessions (R-AL) from 2009 to 2016

Stephen Miller also served as Press Secretary for Rep. John Shadegg (R-AZ) and Rep. Michele Bachmann (R-MN) and worked as President and Co-founder of America First Legal, 2021-2025. In 2020, Stephen married Katie Waldman at the Trump International Hotel. They have four children.