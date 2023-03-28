SANTA MONICA—The Georgian Hotel located at 1415 Ocean Avenue is set to re-open to the public after renovations on Monday, April 3. The hotel first opened in 1933. The 93-year-old hotel is home to 84 guest rooms with 28 of those being suites. Former celebrity guests include Marilyn Monroe, Bobby Kennedy and Charlie Chaplain.

The hotel’s dinner only restaurant beneath the Georgian room will open its doors for the first time in 50 years. In 1995, the hotel featured as a Miami apartment building in the 1995 John Travolta film “Get Shorty.” BLVD hospitality purchased the hotel in 2020 and design firm Fettle oversaw the redecorating process. Two restaurants, an art gallery, dining terraces and a lobby bar will be the amenities in place following the reopening.

BLVD hospitality also owns the ace hotel in Downtown Los Angeles. Room rates start at $695 per night. For more details visit www.thegeorgian.com or call 310-395-9945.