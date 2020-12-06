SANTA MONICA—Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District’s, Grant Elementary School, was formally recognized as one of Los Angeles County’s top elementary schools, according to the “2020 Top Los Angeles County Public Schools” report, published by USC Rossier Center on Education Policy.

Grant Elementary School, specifically, was recognized for its distinguished commitment to providing equality of educational opportunity for low-income and underserved student demographics within their district, per the report.

“In the past few years, Grant staff has taken great strides in closing the opportunity gap for African-American, Hispanic/LatinX, low-income, and special needs populations by conducting a careful analysis of data, performing focused classroom observations, providing meaningful and targeted professional learning for teachers and staff, and implementing research-based teaching strategies utilizing a whole-child approach,” district officials said.

“Specifically, Grant’s school goals and implementation plans have included developing effective speaking and listening skills in both English/Language Arts and Mathematics, formulating meaningful feedback between students, integrating the Social Justice Standards into the curriculum, dedicating time each day to social/emotional learning, strengthening skills in Restorative Practices, prioritizing inclusion, and integrating multiple cultural perspectives and experiences throughout the curriculum to cultivate social awareness and social action.”

According to the recognition, Grant Elementary School was ranked 9th and 8th in English/Language Arts and Mathematics for low-income African-American students across Los Angeles County public elementary schools, respectively.

Grant Elementary School Principal Christian Fuhrer acknowledged the recognition in a press release stating:

“Our entire learning community is proud to be included in this year’s 2020 Top LA County Public Schools report and our goal is to continue to successfully serve every child at Grant and, in particular, to continue closing the opportunity gap for the most vulnerable students in our care.”