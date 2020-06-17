SANTA MONICA─ After operating for 24 years in Santa Monica, Revolution Fitness has closed its doors. It has not generated revenue since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stephanie Moore has owned Revolution Fitness since 1996, it’s located in the Montana Avenue shopping district. It is an indoor studio that offers spinning, strength training, TRX, indo row, private pilates, pilates reformer, yoga, and kinstretch classes for all levels. Its R&R Infrared Sauna Studio has sauna pods and pneumatic compression massages. It employed 12 different instructors, one of which was Stephanie’s husband, Bryan Moore.

However, due to the financial strain already caused and the prolonged return to normalcy, Revolution Fitness has closed. Hundreds of messages were sent to its clients informing them of the closure. Its most loyal clients, some of whom had been with the studio for 15 plus years, were known as ‘Revolutionaries.’

“We were completely shut down one day and that was it… And now the opening is… it’s so uncertain… What is that going to look like? Are we going to have to wear masks? Are we going to have to socially distance far away? Will I get 45 bikes back ever? Maybe I’ll only get 10 bikes and part of the energy of spinning is the group,” said Moore to Spectrum News 1.

With the closing of Revolution Fitness, Moore intends to keep the space. It will be transformed into a doggy daycare studio and will be called “The Canine Revolution.”

Its website now features the quote: “Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened.”