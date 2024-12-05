BEVERLY HILLS—On December 5, there were multiple reports of Santa sitings across the coverage area in Southern California. Opportunities for the young and young at heart to see the jolly old elf are listed below, including some pet-friendly options.
Beverly Hills
Complimentary Santa photos are available from December 17th-24th
2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Beverly Center, Grand Court, Level 6
8500 Beverly Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90048
December 17th, 18th, 21st, 23rd, and 24th are Dog-Friendly
SANTA PAWS PHOTO STATION – Snap a holiday photo with Santa Paws! (Dogs must be on a leash.)
Beverly Hills City Dog Park
344 Foothill Rd, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
10:00 a.m.- 12:00 p.m.
Brentwood
Brentwood Country Mart
225 26th Street Santa Monica, CA
Santa opportunities are on Sunday, December 1st, 8th, and 15th
11:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m.
Hollywood Hills
Ice Skate with Santa at Jingle Bell Tavern, visit Santa’s workshop, and have your face painted. See the Experience on the Hill website for more details and reservations.
555 Universal Hollywood Dr, North Hollywood, CA 91608
Malibu
Santa will be at Malibu Country Mart
3835 Cross Creek Road
Malibu, California 90265
December 5th, 14th, and the 21st
12:00 – 4:00 p.m. PST
Santa will be at Santa Monica Place
395 Santa Monica Place
Santa Monica, CA 90401
In Center Plaza A
Photo opportunities require a reservation that may be made on the Santa Monica Place website.
December 11th and 12th are pet-friendly days for your furry friends to be included in your family photo.
Sherman Oaks
Photos with Santa
Westfield Fashion Square
Sherman Oaks, California
December 5th and 6th
11:00 a.m.- 7:00 p.m.
December 7th, 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
December 8th, 9:30 a.m.- 10:30 a.m.
Storytime and Santa Cares, sensory experience are also available. Details are on their Westfield Fashion Square website.
Topanga Canyon
6600 Topanga Canyon Boulevard
Canoga Park, CA 91303
On every Sunday through Friday in December Beginning December 5th and ending on Tuesday, December 24th
11:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.,
And each Saturday in December from December 7th – December 21st
10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Woodland Hills
Have breakfast with Santa at
Maggiano’s Little Italy
6100 California 27 Los Angeles, CA 91367
From 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
Reservations are required
More information is available on the website.
