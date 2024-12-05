BEVERLY HILLS—On December 5, there were multiple reports of Santa sitings across the coverage area in Southern California. Opportunities for the young and young at heart to see the jolly old elf are listed below, including some pet-friendly options.



Beverly Hills



Complimentary Santa photos are available from December 17th-24th

2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Beverly Center, Grand Court, Level 6

8500 Beverly Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA 90048



December 17th, 18th, 21st, 23rd, and 24th are Dog-Friendly



SANTA PAWS PHOTO STATION – Snap a holiday photo with Santa Paws! (Dogs must be on a leash.)



Beverly Hills City Dog Park

344 Foothill Rd, Beverly Hills, CA 90210

10:00 a.m.- 12:00 p.m.



Brentwood

Brentwood Country Mart

225 26th Street Santa Monica, CA



Santa opportunities are on Sunday, December 1st, 8th, and 15th

11:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m.



Hollywood Hills



Ice Skate with Santa at Jingle Bell Tavern, visit Santa’s workshop, and have your face painted. See the Experience on the Hill website for more details and reservations.

555 Universal Hollywood Dr, North Hollywood, CA 91608





Malibu



Santa will be at Malibu Country Mart

3835 Cross Creek Road

Malibu, California 90265

December 5th, 14th, and the 21st

12:00 – 4:00 p.m. PST





Santa will be at Santa Monica Place

395 Santa Monica Place

Santa Monica, CA 90401

In Center Plaza A

Photo opportunities require a reservation that may be made on the Santa Monica Place website.



December 11th and 12th are pet-friendly days for your furry friends to be included in your family photo.



Sherman Oaks

Photos with Santa

Westfield Fashion Square

Sherman Oaks, California

December 5th and 6th

11:00 a.m.- 7:00 p.m.

December 7th, 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

December 8th, 9:30 a.m.- 10:30 a.m.

Storytime and Santa Cares, sensory experience are also available. Details are on their Westfield Fashion Square website.



Topanga Canyon

6600 Topanga Canyon Boulevard

Canoga Park, CA 91303



On every Sunday through Friday in December Beginning December 5th and ending on Tuesday, December 24th

11:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.,



And each Saturday in December from December 7th – December 21st

10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.



Woodland Hills

Have breakfast with Santa at

Maggiano’s Little Italy

6100 California 27 Los Angeles, CA 91367

From 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

Reservations are required

More information is available on the website.







