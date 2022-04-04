UNITED STATES—On April 2, Donald Trump appeared in Washington Township, Michigan during a Save America Rally. The event took place at the Michigan Star Sports Center. According to the MSCC website, the sports center can hold approximately 5,800 spectators. The MSCC was filled to capacity with overflow spilling outside.

Saturday’s rally was in support of two Trump endorsed candidates, Matt DePerno for Michigan Attorney General and Kristina Karamo for Secretary of State, both who spoke at the rally.

Rep. Lisa McClain (R-MI), Rep. John Gibbs (R-MI) were also featured speakers. The evening opened in prayer. The crowd prayed for victory in Michigan. U.S. Veteran and former Congressional nominee Rocky Rakowski led the pledge of allegiance, and Kristina Barr sang the National Anthem.

Trump assured the crowd that, “We [Republicans] will win back the House,” and “We will win the Senate” gaining partisan control of both following the 2022 mid-term elections.

According to the Michigan GOP website, they have been working to elect strong Republican candidates throughout the state. Election day for the Michigan Republican Primary is August 2, with early voting from June 23-August 1.

Republicans purchased a TV ad that aired on former President Trump’s sports channel in Mar-a-Lago Club discouraging his choice for Michigan AG.

Karamo is running to secure election integrity, secure voting machines, and protection against identity theft.

Trump has been censored from social media sites such as Twitter and Facebook during his presidency and in 2021 after the insurrection on the U.S. Capitol on January 6. He has endorsed approximately 133 Republican leaders seeking office since leaving The White House.

Save America Rally in Washington, Michigan⁰When: Saturday, April 2, 2022⁰Time: Trump speaking at 7 pm ET⁰Where: Michigan Stars Sports Center⁰DVR it if you have to ! ( it’s Saturday night)https://t.co/aq2AlcTStf — Jillian (@Jillian22Betsy) April 2, 2022

The Biden administration ended the Trump era Title 42, stay in Mexico policy, on Friday, April 1. Democratic leaders called the immigration policy, “Inhumane.” Title 42 demanded that undocumented individuals waiting for processing be kept in Mexico to keep them from flooding the borders and not returning. Trump reminded his supporters that border security has gone from the best to the worst under the Biden administration.

“It wouldn’t take long to finish that wall,” said Trump. During his speech, he discussed his platform, promising tighter border security, security in Democrat-run cities, and a better economy.

He hinted a presidential run, but has not made an official announcement. He asked the crowd if they’d like him to run again and they replied with cheers.