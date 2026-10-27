PACIFIC PALISADES—The city of Malibu announced that wildfire recovery resources are available via SBA loan assistance in Pacific Palisades from October 26 thru October 30.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Office of Disaster Recovery will be on-site at The Pali Hub in Pacific Palisades October 26–30, and at The Collaboratory in Altadena November 2–6 to help Palisades and Eaton Fire survivors with existing SBA disaster loans.

SBA Case Managers, Loan Officers & Loss Verifiers will be available to answer questions and provide assistance with loan applications and recovery needs. Survivors who have questions about their SBA disaster loan applications can also contact the SBA National Support Network Center at (866) SBA-HELP or disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.

The Pali Hub connects wildfire survivors with recovery resources, including disaster case management, rebuilding guidance, financial assistance resources, insurance and legal guidance, and other community support. To learn more visit: https://thepalihub.org/.

Pacific Palisades

October 26-30, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Pali Hub located at 15239 La Cruz Drive.

Altadena

November 2–6, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at The Collaboratory located at 540 W. Woodbury Rd.

Property owners with approved nonconforming Woolsey Fire rebuild projects must obtain a building permit by Monday, November 9. Those unable to meet the deadline due to circumstances beyond their control may request an extension from the Planning Commission. For assistance, contact Senior Management Analyst Rebecca Evans at REvans@malibucity.org.