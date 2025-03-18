SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY—On March 17, 2025, at approximately 11:10 a.m. Hector Cuevas Jr., a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s (SBCS) Deputy lost his life in a car accident at the intersection of Seneca and El Evado Road in Victorville.



The deputy was in pursuit of a stolen vehicle when the crash occurred, splitting the car in two. Deputy Cuevas was declared dead at the scene.



A female victim from another vehicle in the crash was also injured. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment.



The suspect, a 22-year-old male, who was reportedly driving while intoxicated, was booked into jail on manslaughter charges. He was a San Bernardino County resident. His name has not been released to the public.



SBCS Sheriff, Shannon Dicus gave the following tribute to Deputy Cuevas.



“Today, our department lost an outstanding deputy, a cop’s cop, who gave everything for his profession to empower his community. Deputy Hector Cuevas Jr. assigned to Victorville Station, was doing what he took an oath to do, protect his community when he was tragically involved in a tragic accident during a pursuit of a stolen vehicle.



Hector leaves behind his loving wife, two children, his parents, a sister, and one brother.



I have often told my deputies that my favorite Bible verse is John 15:13 ‘Greater love has no one than this, that someone lay down his life for his friends.’



Hector laid down his life for the community and I promise his family that we will take the very best care of them, ensuring they have everything they need.



Thank you to all of our law enforcement and fire partners for your support for Hector and his family.



The SBCS posted the following on their X social media page.



In Memory of Deputy Hector Cuevas Jr.





“With profound sadness, we mourn the loss of San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputy Hector Cuevas Jr., who tragically passed away in the line of duty on March 17, 2025.





Deputy Cuevas dedicated his life to serving and protecting his community with honor, courage, and selflessness. His sacrifice will never be forgotten.





Our deepest condolences go out to his family, friends, and fellow deputies during this difficult time. May they find comfort in the support of those around them and strength in knowing that Deputy Cuevas’ service and dedication will always be honored.





Rest in peace, Deputy Cuevas. Your watch has ended, but you will remain in our hearts forever.”









