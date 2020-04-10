CALIFORNIA—The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office is alerting the public to be cautious if they receive a notice via a telephone call or email requesting personal information to send a federal “stimulus check” via check or direct deposit.

Scammers promising to send you a quick stimulus check disbursement is a scam. Anyone who asks for payment in advance to receive relief aid or for bank account information, credit card details, or Social Security number, residents should ignore.

Scammers are pretending to be retailers by sending fake texts or social media posts offering stimulus checks. The messages contain a harmful link that could steal vital personal information.

The LADA is provides the following tips as a precaution:

• The government will not ask you to pay a fee to receive aid.

• You will not be asked for your Social Security number, bank account or credit card information.

• If you suspect fraudulent activity, contact the Federal Trade Commission at www.ftc.gov/complaint.