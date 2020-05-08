TOPANGA CANYON—A group of scammers, seen at the corner of Topanga Canyon and Roscoe Boulevard in Canoga Park, pretended to collect money for a sick 2-year-old and were arrested last week according to the Los Angeles Police Department’s Topanga Division on Thursday, May 7.

The people who were scamming the child were noticed after a relative of the girl spotted them on the street with signs that said, “Donation She is Eliana is 2 years old and suffers from the famous malignant tumor.”

The signs the scammers were holding used the name of the girl Eliana to make money. Eliana passed away earlier this month according to a Facebook post by Senior Lead Officer Sean Dinse. The scammers were not part of the girl’s family.

The relative of Eliana was her aunt and uncle who drove by the group and reported it to the police. When the police got the report, they arrested the suspects and collected the money and the signs they had.

According to MSN news, Officer Dinse said in a statement, “Officers investigation revealed the suspects were not family and taking advantage of this little girl’s story.”

It is unknown at this point how much money the suspects were able to collect for the scam, and how they learned of Eliana’s story or why they did it, according to MSN news.

Topanga Police urged the community to only donate money to actual reputable organizations and said, “…verify the story before giving your money to suspects’ taking advantage of someone else’s tragedies!”