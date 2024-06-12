BEVERLY HILLS—On Tuesday, June 11, the city of Beverly Hills posted on its Facebook page that Southern California Edison will be conducting work in select neighborhoods will encounter 15-minute outages that SCE is conducting to perform circuit connectivity checks on the system.

These outages are required to help improve outage communication data to customers. The outages will occur on Friday, June 14 at 12:30 a.m. and at 2 a.m. Anyone with questions can contact the SCE 24-Hour Outage Hotline at (855) 683-9067.