UNITED STATES−On Thursday, March 19, the U.S. House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Representative Adam Schiff requested dismissal of a lawsuit against him about the phone records of President Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Guiliani during the impeachment probe.

The lawsuit involves private phone records of Guiliani, Representative Devin Nunes, journalist John Solomon, attorney Victoria Toensing, Chief Counsel of the American Center for Law and Justice Jay Sekulow, and others.

Judicial Watch reported they filed a lawsuit and the public’s common-law right of public access to examine government records after receiving no response on December 6, 2019 requesting the information.

Judicial Watch v. v Adam Schiff and U.S. House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (No. 1:19-03790):

“All subpoenas issued by the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence on or about September 30, 2019, to any telecommunications provider including, but not limited to AT&T, Inc., for all records of telephone calls of any individuals. All responses received to the above subpoenas,” states Judicial Watch on its website.

“Adam Schiff spied on Americans by subpoenaing the phone records and then made them public,” said Fitton in an interview with OAN. Fitton indicated that Schiff was attempting to keep these records secret.

Adam Schiff's Office STONEWALLING Judicial Watch over Docs on Impeachment Effort of Trump Government watchdog Judicial Watch has said House Intel Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) blocked their lawsuit, which sought to obtain subpoenas he used to disclose Rudy Giuliani's phone records during the impeachment inquiry.

Schiff’s fellow Congressman Andy Biggs publicly addressed Schiff throughout the impeachment inquiry, asking for his colleague to be censured in September 2019. Representative Matt Gaetz and Representative Jim Jordan argued with Schiff about the credibility of the alleged whistleblower in the case.

He was accused of not giving proper time allotments to Republicans, meeting in secret with only Democrats, meeting in secret with the whistleblower.

Schiff is claiming immunity from the lawsuit, as Judicial Watch requests for the Congressman who represents the 28th District in California to be held accountable for his actions.