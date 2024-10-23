STUDIO CITY—On October 22, public mortgage reports of Adam Schiff, a Democrat, who is currently serving his 12th term in the House of Representatives representing the state of California, has been caught dually claiming both his home in Potomac, Maryland where he resides, and another house he owns in Burbank, California as his primary residence, and has been for decades.



Schiff is currently challenging Schiff is currently challenging Republican, California resident and former first baseman for the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres (1969-1987) for the vacant Senate seat of the late Senator Dianne Feinstein.



Mortgage records indicate that Schiff purchased his home located at 8204 Windsor View Terrace in Potomac, Maryland on May 9, 2003. The most recent Assessor’s estimated value is $1,081,700.00. The current mortgage payment is $610,000.



CNN first reported that Schiff receives a $7,000 reduction, an estimated $70,000 tax break annual savings in property taxes on his condominium in Burbank, California, located in the southeastern end of the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles County.



Reports indicate that this tax break was only taken for the condo in California, not his Maryland home.



Adam Schiff has been serving the state of California as a State Representative since 2001, and in the U.S. Senate before that. Details are as follows.



California, District 30, 118th Congress (2023-Present)



California, District 28 113th-117th Congress (2013-2023)



California, District 29 108th-112th Congress (2003-2013)



California, District 27 107th Congress (2001-2003)



California State Senator from 1996-2000



In addition, Schiff has served as a senior member of the House Judiciary Committee. Schiff is currently on a leave of absence from the House Appropriations Committee to which he remains an ex officio member.

Schiff has been endorsed by many of his peers who served beside him for decades including California Governor, Gavin Newsom, Secretary of State, Rob Bonta, and former Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi.



Canyon News reached out to Governor Gavin Newsom for a statement regarding Mr. Schiff representing the state of California while residing in the state of Maryland but did not hear back in time for print.







