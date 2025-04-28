SAN FRANCISCO—On Friday, April 25, Senator Adam Schiff (D-CA) came under scrutiny after a panel discussion on HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher. During the interview Schiff recalled a conversation he had with a Target cashier.



First Schiff refers to the uptick in crime and homelessness saying, “They tell you to never leave your luggage in the car. I never do, until I did, of course it was stolen.”



The Senator indicated that he stopped at Target to replace some items lost in the stolen suitcase when he got into a discussion with the checkout girl. She basically called, “all Democrats, a$$holes,” Schiff recalled.



“And I thought, you know, if the cashier in South San Francisco at 10 o’clock at night believes that Democrats are a$$holes because the shampoo is locked up and my stuff got stolen out of the trunk, we’ve got a major problem that we have to address.



We are going to have to change how we do business in California. We’re going to have to address people’s legitimate concerns about crime. Democrats need to show that we can get $hit done,” Schiff state.



As host, Bill Maher did not interrupt Schiff but let him talk. When he finished speaking Maher replied.



“I hope all the Democrats listen to that story.”



This interaction between Schiff and Maher has garnered much attention. Bill Maher got 325,000 reviews on his X social media page alone.



The cursing and swearing is too much to post here. One commenter indicated that the story itself was stale, “At least two years old.”



The AP News headline reads, “Schiff wanted to be known for something other than a Trump antagonist.”



Senator Schiff posted part of the interview with Bill Maher on his Senate webpage. The opening paragraph is here.



Los Angeles, CA – U.S. Senator Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) joined HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher for a panel discussion with opinion columnist of The New York Times, Bret Stephens, to discuss the reckless actions of President Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office, the latest news between the Russia and Ukraine war, and the bold agenda needed from the Democratic Party.





